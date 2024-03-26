iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.56. 2,692,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,504. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

