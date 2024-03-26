iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,309 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

