iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,059,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 191,992 shares.The stock last traded at $39.28 and had previously closed at $39.09.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,123,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,523,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,966,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,215,000 after buying an additional 702,034 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
