iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,059,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 191,992 shares.The stock last traded at $39.28 and had previously closed at $39.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,123,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,523,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,966,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,215,000 after buying an additional 702,034 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.