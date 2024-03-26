iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.73

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 59756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

