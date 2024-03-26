iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after buying an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,547,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,300,891. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

