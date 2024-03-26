iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,099 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

