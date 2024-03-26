iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 518,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 777,348 shares.The stock last traded at $67.78 and had previously closed at $67.56.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 818,508 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

