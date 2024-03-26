iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.12

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.12 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 14691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

