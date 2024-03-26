iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,319,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. 170,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,339. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

