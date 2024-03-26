iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

