iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

