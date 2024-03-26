iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.