iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. 5,930,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.