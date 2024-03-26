iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $522.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The company has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

