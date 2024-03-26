iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $522.28. 6,165,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

