iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 139.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,987,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. 8,559,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

