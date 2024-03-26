iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $155,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

