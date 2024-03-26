iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,080 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. 1,497,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,980. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

