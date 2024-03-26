iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Cut by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. 1,438,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,876. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

