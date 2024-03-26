iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,667,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,119 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.55.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.