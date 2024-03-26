iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,667,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,119 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.55.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
