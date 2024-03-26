Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 209.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invivyd

Invivyd Stock Down 25.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Invivyd

Invivyd stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $355.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

In other Invivyd news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $16,739,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invivyd by 17.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invivyd by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invivyd by 187,270.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,325,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.