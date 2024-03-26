Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.79.

INVH stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

