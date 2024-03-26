Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Invitae has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 679,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 604,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 348,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

