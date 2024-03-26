Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (AGTI, AMED, ATH, ATUS, BA, BR, CLF, CMCSA, FI, HBM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 26th:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Melius Research.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

