Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (AGTI, AMED, ATH, ATUS, BA, BR, CLF, CMCSA, FI, HBM)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 26th:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Melius Research.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

