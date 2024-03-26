Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 26th (ALLY, ATSG, BZUN, CNHI, DEA, DHC, FSBW, HSY, JBL, KMB)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 26th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $208.00 price target on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

