Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.25

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 63367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16,581.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 179,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 351.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
