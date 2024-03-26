Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $447.23 and last traded at $445.74. Approximately 9,312,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 44,752,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.76.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.33.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

