Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $447.23 and last traded at $445.74. Approximately 9,312,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 44,752,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.76.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.33.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.