Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

