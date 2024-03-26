Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,103,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 241,379 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 194,336 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 142,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMO opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

