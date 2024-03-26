Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.81 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $19.10 or 0.00026963 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 68.3% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.81 billion and approximately $599.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00081899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,305,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,283,201 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

