Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of PODD opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

