Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Boosted by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.23. 116,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,413. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

