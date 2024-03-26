Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.55. 3,425,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,199. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 243.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.