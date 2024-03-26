Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells 6,578 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 2,610,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $407.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

