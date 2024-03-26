Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $105,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.52. 9,671,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,297. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

