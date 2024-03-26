Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($138.27), for a total value of £109,410 ($138,266.14).

LON:JDG traded up GBX 126 ($1.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting £103.26 ($130.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.25) and a twelve month high of £118.98 ($150.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,324.38. The company has a market capitalization of £683.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7,013.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 6,597.22%.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

