Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CFO Sells 13,975 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 4th, Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 206,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

