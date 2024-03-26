Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $11,315.20.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. 273,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 441,704 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.