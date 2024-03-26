Insider Buying: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,500 Shares of Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $239,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,517,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,236,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $377,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 60,044 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $595,036.04.

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00.

TBRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 127,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

