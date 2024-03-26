Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires 199,664 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 941,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

