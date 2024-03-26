Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Purchases 36,500 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $1,031,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.6 %
GO stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,809. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.08.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.
