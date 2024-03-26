Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Buys 333,916 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $59.54. 59,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.