Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Insider Acquires 1,333 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis purchased 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £9,997.50 ($12,634.27).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Simon Davis bought 1,424 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 698 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.52 ($12,561.00).

Baillie Gifford Japan Trading Up 0.5 %

LON BGFD opened at GBX 752.58 ($9.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 734.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 702.88. Baillie Gifford Japan has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 802 ($10.14). The company has a market capitalization of £677.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,628.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Baillie Gifford Japan Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

