Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,800 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.54 per share, with a total value of $57,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 346,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMREP by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

