Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 20,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00.

On Friday, February 16th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 65,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,300.00.

On Friday, January 26th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.95. 56,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,984. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$507.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF.B

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.