Ingrid Delaet Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $252,054.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 498,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.