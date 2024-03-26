Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells $152,000.00 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

IMKTA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. 73,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMKTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

