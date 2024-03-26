Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 3%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 597,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,999,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 2,484,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

