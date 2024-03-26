Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,413.00 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,086,000 after buying an additional 325,586 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.