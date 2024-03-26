Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$88.38.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$93.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$94.25.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.2192982 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

